The world’s largest International Folk Art Market returns to Arlington for its second year, bringing with it global folk art, international cuisine, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, VIP events, and more

ARLINGTON, TEXAS: On June 14-16, 2018, the International Folk Art Market (Market) will return to Arlington for its second year, where more than 40 master folk artists from 30 different countries will exhibit and sell their handmade artworks. The three-day Market will be held The Green at College Park on the University of Texas at Arlington campus.

More than $350,000 worth of art is expected to be sold in 2018, with prices ranging from $5-$5,000. Seventy-five (75) percent of profits go home with the artists to benefit their families and communities.

Mediums will include jewelry, beadwork, basketry, carvings, ceramics, glasswork, metalwork, paintings, mixed media, sculpture, textiles, musical instruments, and home goods, from artists who have traveled from countries such as Italy, Ghana, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Ukraine, South Sudan, Myanmar, Peru and countless others.

“The International Folk Art Market Arlington is much bigger than the art itself, because of its dramatic economic impact on the home communities of the artists,” said Linda Marcus, Market board member, and 2018 honorary chair. “Our exhibiting artists typically earn around $3 per day in their home country. As a result of their participation in the International Folk Art Market, each artist takes home an average of nearly $10,000, providing as much as five years of income that could sustain their entire community.”

In addition to the artwork, the three-day Market will feature internationally inspired food, drinks, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and VIP shopping opportunities. 2018 Market specifics include:

Midnight In Morocco” VIP Preview Party: Thursday, June 14, 7-11 p.m.

A VIP event will kick the 2018 Market off, offering attendees a preview of the Market with the first opportunity to shop one-of-a-kind art. “Midnight in Morocco” is the theme, and the evening will include authentic Moroccan cuisine, spiced cocktails, belly dancing, henna tattoos, street musicians, and more. Tickets are $150 and include all-day Market access on Friday and Saturday.

Early Bird” Shopping: Friday, June 15, 8-9 a.m.

Tickets are $25 and include all-day Market access on Friday and Saturday.

Friday Market: Friday, June 15, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Market open-to-the-public. Tickets cost $10 if purchased online or $15 at-the-door. Admission is free for youth, ages 16 and younger.

Saturday Market: Saturday, June 16, 8 a.m.-noon

Market open-to-the-public. Tickets cost $10 if purchased online or $15 at-the-door. Admission is free for youth, ages 16 and younger.

Saturday Afternoon Community Market: Saturday, June 16, Noon-2 p.m.

Market open-to-the-public. No tickets required/free admission for all.

Family Day Saturday & Children’s Passport Project: Saturday, June 16, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Young children and their families are invited to participate in the Passport Project by receiving a special Market passport to explore around the world, “visit” a list of countries/artists and get their passport stamped. After completing their itinerary, a refreshing treat will be provided to celebrate their travels. Participation is free.

To purchase tickets, view exhibiting artists, and to hear the latest news and updates, visit The International Folk Art Market Arlington:

· Online at: www.folkartmarket.org/Arlington/

· On Facebook: www.facebook.com/FolkArtArlington/

· On Instagram: www.instagram.com/folkartarlington/

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FOLK ART MARKET ARLINGTON

The International Folk Art Market Arlington (Market) is celebrating its second year on June 14-16, 2018, at The Green at College Park on the University of Texas at Arlington campus, where more than 40 master folk artists from 30 different countries will exhibit their handmade artworks. It is produced in partnership with the Arlington Cultural Tourism Council, The University of Texas at Arlington, and the City of Arlington. Sponsors of the 2018 Market include the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau, Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital at Arlington, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, Women Inspiring Philanthropy, Charles Schwab, Jim Ross Law Group, Dan Dipert Family, Texas Trust Credit Union, Brad Cecil & Associates, SkyWalker Property Partners, Frost Bank, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and the Arlington Independent School District. For more information, visit http://www.folkartmarket.org/Arlington/ or call (817) 271-5809.